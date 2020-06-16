Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Signal Hill, suspect sought

June 16, 2020

A bicyclist was hospitalized early this morning with injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash in Signal Hill.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Skyline Drive about 11:55 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Paramedics took the injured cyclist to a hospital in unknown condition.

Descriptions of the suspect vehicle or its driver were not immediately available.