Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Signal Hill, suspect sought
A bicyclist was hospitalized early this morning with injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash in Signal Hill.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Skyline Drive about 11:55 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Paramedics took the injured cyclist to a hospital in unknown condition.
Descriptions of the suspect vehicle or its driver were not immediately available.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.