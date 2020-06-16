Long Beach Symphony announces week-long virtual music classes

The Long Beach Symphony has announced that it will be hosting a new series of free virtual music education programs.

The week-long series will run between June 23 through June 27 and will be held daily.

Each day will feature a different family of instruments. Tuesday is String Day, Wednesday will feature woodwinds, Thursday will introduce brass instruments and Friday will have percussion instruments.

Classes will also feature craft and snack activities for kids and families to do on their own time.

On Saturday, the class will focus on the role of the conductor. The class will host a Q&A and a virtual sing-a-long.

The sing-a-long is being put together by the Jewel Box Children’s Theater and will feature the song Long Beach by the Sea, sung in 2-part harmony.

“The Symphony was disappointed that COVID-19 forced the cancellation of our RuMBa Foundation Family Concert that was scheduled for May 31,” explained President Kelly Lucera, “so we put our heads together with a few of our partners to bring some similar activities to our community online.” “This would have been our 3rd annual Family Concert, and we didn’t want to let a year go by without giving families the musical togetherness experience they’ve come to expect and enjoy. We’ll be back next year!”

The sing-a-long will be available at LongBeachSymphony.org/singalong.

Classes will be hosted as 15-minute sessions and will take place five times a day at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.