Five new leadership appointments announced by City Manager Tom Modica

New leadership appointments were announced by City Manager Tom Modica on Monday, June 15, according to a press release.

These new appointment announcements come after last week’s detailing the appointment of Linda Tatum as Assistant City Manager.

“With shifts in leadership positions and recent retirement announcements, we will be welcoming in some new perspectives to key leadership roles,” said Modica. “The moment we are in right now, calls for innovation, thoughtfulness and hard work, and with these appointments, we will continue to make advancements in all of these areas.”

Teresa Chandler was announced as the Deputy City Manager.



Chandler has been serving as the interim deputy city manager since Sept. 2019 and has worked with the City since 2015. Before working in the Office of the City Manager, Chandler served at the City’s Homeless Services Officer and as the Human Services Bureau Manager in the Health and Human Services Department. She will continue guiding projects associated with homelessness, violence and prevention and youth development.

The newly appointed deputy city manager assists in “innovation delivery in these key priorities for the City.”

Chandler will be the Executive Leadership representative as the City of Long Beach advances and carries out a “Framework for Reconciliation in Long Beach.” This framework recognizes the long-standing impacts of systemic racism at the city and country level.

She counts with over 20 years of management experience in public and nonprofit organization settings.

“I am humbled and honored to support our City Leadership as we move forward to create systemic change to eliminate racial inequities,” Chandler said in the press release. “It’s imperative we ensure all community members in Long Beach, no matter what zip code they live in, have what they need to live, work and play.”

Chandler’s appointment will be effective on June 20.

Rebecca Guzman Garner was announced as Administrative Deputy City Manager.



Garner served as Acting Assistant City Manager recently and was not a candidate for the permanent position, the press release stated. As administrative deputy city manager, she will be on the City’s Executive Management Team and focus on administrative duties in the Office of the City Manager and the City. This will include oversight of the Council priority projects and coordination with the department of strategic Council initiatives.

Over her 30-year career with the City of Long Beach, Garner has worked in many departments, which include Public Works, Financial Management and Police Department.

Garner was also part of the City’s Executive Management Team for the last 20 years. She worked closest to the Mayor and City Council and City management in different aspects of the City’s governance.

“First, I thank Tom for entrusting me as Acting Assistant City Manager these past nine months, which allowed me to provide leadership and support during this COVID-19 pandemic and during the recent conversations and activities regarding race, equity and First Amendment Rights,” Garner said in the press release. “I look forward to continuing in a critical leadership role for the City in my new position.”

Garner’s appointment will be effective June 20.

Brent Dennis was announced as the Director of Parks, Recreation and Marine.



Dennis has over 40 years of experience in different complex park departments in city and county governments and non-profit organizations in the Midwest and the state of California.

Just recently, Dennis was the director of the City of Tucson’s Parks and Recreations Department. There, he led the department through their first “successful voter-approved bond ballot initiative.” The initiative is also known as Proposition 407 that is providing $225 million of funding and reinvestment in 100 city parks. While working with the City of Tucson, Dennis supervised the launch of key initiatives like the new Park Ranger Program and a non-toxic Integrated Weed Management Program. According to the press release, both initiatives were successful.

Dennis also previously served as director of Community Services for the City of Anaheim. He was also the assistant director of Operations for the Golden Gate Park, director of San Francisco Botanical Garden and director of Conservatory of Flowers at San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.

“I’m very excited about joining the City of Long Beach leadership team and the Parks, Recreation and Marine Department,” Dennis said in the press release. “Being a part of a community that loves their parks and values health and fitness is a tremendous personal motivation. Professionally as a landscape architect with a keen eye on quality design, high maintenance standards and a commitment to community engagement, Long Beach parks and recreational facilities will be safe, clean and welcoming to all. That’s my promise!”

July 6 will be Dennis’ first day working with the City. Dennis will be taking over for Stephen Scott, Interim Director of Parks, Recreation and Marine.

Scott was not a candidate for the permanent position, He will be returning to his previous position Deputy Director.

Oscar Orci was announced as the Director of Development Services



Orci will oversee planning, building safety, code enforcement and housing and neighborhood services. He will also oversee the Long Beach Community Investment Corporation (LBCIC).

Orci began working with the City as the deputy director of development services in 2016. In his time there, he assisted in managing an unparalleled level of new development throughout the city. This includes the mixed-use development and thousands of residential units, which include affordable housing development, hotel rooms and commercial spaces and the new Civic Center, according to the press release.

Orci was also the City’s representative for Community Hospital’s seismic compliance endeavor. According to the press release, he guided the development of the aerospace industry and “the integration of technological efforts” like Electronic Plan Check, web-portal integration and streamlining of permits.

Orci counts with over 25 years of experience in community development. Before working with the City, he worked with the City of Redlands as the development services director.

He has also worked as the development director for Banning, La Quinta and Rolling Hills Estates.

“I am excited for this great opportunity and look forward to working with the community, neighborhood partners and all the City stakeholders,” Orci said in the press release. “I’m committed to continuing the Department’s efforts in providing exceptional services and developing a sustainable, unique and vibrant community.”

Orci’s appointment will be effective June 20.

Christopher Koontz was announced as the deputy director of development services.



Koontz has served as the City’s planning bureau manager since 2018.

Before this, he served as the advance planning officer. He has supervised “award-winning planning work,” the press release stated. Some of this work includes the adoption of the City’s Midtown Specific Plan and South East Area Specific Plan, the adoption of the Grant Neighborhood Historic District. He also oversaw the development review and planning that resulted in “2019 being the City’s best in over 30 years for new housing starts.” It also includes the adoption of the City’s Land Use Element and the creation of the City’s Omnibus Zoning Reform program.

Before working for the City of Long Beach, Koontz worked as the chief airport planning with Los Angeles World Airports. There, he managed the planning and historic preservation staff and operations for LAX, LA/Ontario International, and Van Nuys airports. Some of Koontz’ other experience includes planning experience with the City of Los Angeles. There he crafted and applied citywide policy.

“I’m excited to continue my work promoting housing and employment opportunities, fantastic quality of life and inclusive development for all Long Beach residents,’ Koontz said in the press release.” I am extremely proud of the work completed and confident in the work to come. I take this leadership opportunity and responsibility very seriously and look forward to working with the diverse, intelligent and hard-working Development Services team to build a better Long Beach.”

Koontz’ appointment will be effective on June 20.

“With this appointment, the City Manager is aligning Planning and Affordable Housing construction under the Deputy Director position to placing additional focus on construction and planning of housing of all types in Long Beach,” the press release stated.