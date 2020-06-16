EJ’s pub in Bixby Knolls to remain open, but Los Altos location will close

As restaurants begin to reopen, EJ’s Pub in Bixby Knolls has announced that it will remain open with new safety measures, but EJ’s Mallory in Los Altos will be closing.

The news was announced in a press release that stated that EJ’s pub in Bixby Knolls will now offer a new outdoor seating area called the “Allery,” which will be open on Friday through Sunday.

Additionally, the restaurant will now offer a new touchless ordering and payment system, and installed hand sanitizers throughout the pub.

“Our old commitment to you remains,” Stacy Adams said in the press release. “We will continue to serve delicious food and flowing drinks. Our added commitment is to keep you and our staff safe.”

The press release also announced that the “Mallory” in Los Altos will be shutting its doors, citing the recent pandemic and “a much overdue social justice movement” as unpredicted challenges.

“2018 brought the sale of our Broadway store and now with much sadness, we are letting our Los Altos store go,” the press release said. It is with heavy hearts because we have a responsibility to our beloved staff and customers. But it is because of the support of our customers and staff that we will power forward. We are hopeful, invigorated, and ready.”