Long+Beach+Public+Library+to+host+summer+program+to+teach+kids+how+to+create+video+games

The Long Beach Public Library (LBPL) is bring back its annual summer program Make.Create.Design, which teaches kids how to create and design their own video game.

The six-week virtual program will feature activities that will introduce teens to skills needed in the video game industry– one of the fastest growing fields in Southern California.

“The Long Beach Public Library is committed to continuing the production of creative and practical resources for our patrons, particularly through our Studio makerspaces,” said Glenda Williams, Director of Library Services. “Make.Create.Design is a fun and educational summer tradition for our teens, and our staff have been working hard to develop a virtual program that is both accessible and exciting.”

The program will be led by Studio Guides, who will host workshops on narrative, programming, visual art, and sound design to help kids build their own games from scratch.

Make.Create.Design. will run from June 30 to August 6 with virtual workshops on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm. The program is designed for kids 7th through 12th grade and is free.

All participants must have a library card, but anyone who is interested can apply for a free card.

To sign up, visit the LBPL website and click on the learning tab.