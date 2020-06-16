Long+Beach+Offers+Coronavirus+Testing+For+Residents+Regardless+Of+Symptoms

Long Beach residents can receive coronavirus testing at three city-operated sites regardless of whether they are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the city announced today.

People who are displaying symptoms will be given priority when making appointments, as will people with underlying health conditions and those over age 65.

“Widespread testing, along with robust contact tracing, is an important tool in our fight against COVID-19,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “Everyone in Long Beach who wants to be tested for coronavirus should feel free to sign up for an appointment at any one of the city-operated testing locations.”

The sites offering testing for people regardless of symptoms are at:

-Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave., operating 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday;

-Jordan High School, 6500 Atlantic Ave., from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday

through Sunday; and

-Veterans Memorial Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis St., weekends from 3

to 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made on the city’s website or by calling 562-570-4636.