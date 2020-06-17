Swap meets to re-open at Long Beach City College on June 21

Long Beach City College has announced that due to the new health order issued by the Long Beach Health and Human Services, swap meets will now be allowed to resume starting this coming Sunday, June 21.

The Long Beach Antique Market will return on Sunday, June 21, and the So-Cal Cycle Swap Meet will resume on Sunday, June 28. Both will be held in the Veterans Memorial Stadium Parking lot.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our top priority – which is why LBCC campuses still remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Long Beach Community College District Interim Superintendent-President Lou Anne Bynum in a press release.

“As part of the revised City of Long Beach COVID-19 order, the operators of the Long Beach Antique Market and the So-Cal Cycle Swap Meet may resume their business on LBCC property, and they understand that they are responsible for meeting with the City’s health guidelines while they are operating on our campus.”

Per the health order, the swap meets will have to follow the City’s COVID-19 safety guidelines. This includes wearing masks, requiring social distancing, and sanitizing all facilities and frequently touched surfaces. The concession stand at the Long Beach Antique Market will also need to follow the City’s dine-in restaurant procedures.