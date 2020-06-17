Mountain Dew skateboard competition in Long Beach postponed until 2021

Mountain Dew and the Carlsbad-based Adventure Sports Network announced today that they have postponed their annual summer Dew Tour skateboard competition and festival in Long Beach until May 2021 due to the coronavirus.

The decision was made in light of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. The Olympics will now be held from July 23-August 8, 2021.

The Dew Tour skateboard competition will serve as the last Olympic qualifying event in the United States before the Tokyo games. Exact event dates have not yet been determined.

In June 2019, Dew Tour served as the first global Olympic qualifying event in the U.S. for men’s and women’s skateboard street and park competitions.

“Postponing the Dew Tour Long Beach weekend until 2021 is the best decision to ensure the safety of our athletes, fans, partners, vendors and staff during these unprecedented times,” said Courtney Gresik, Dew Tour vice president and general manager. “The Dew Tour remains committed to the progression of skateboarding, furthering awareness and appreciation of the sport as we lead up to the 2021 Olympic Games.”