City to host drive-thru food distribution event at Cabrillo High School on Saturday, June 20.

The City of Long Beach will hold a food distribution event at Cabrillo High School on Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from 7th District Councilmember Robert Uranga.

This will be a drive-thru event and food items being distributed will be placed directly in the trunk of the car.

The press release is asking those attending to make sure there is enough space available in the trunk before arriving and limit attendance to one car per household. Additionally, it is asked that there are no passengers in the back seat.

Face masks will be required and the public is being asked not to attend if diagnosed with COVID-19 or have COVID-19 symptoms.

Cabrillo High School is located at 2001 Santa Fe. Avenue.

For more information call (562)570-4364