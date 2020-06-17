Long+Beach+to+open+COVID-19+testing+to+all+residents+regardless+of+symptoms

New hours at some test sites; appointments still required

Long Beach has announced that effective June 16, residents will now be able to receive a COVID-19 test at three City-operated locations. Appointment availability will continue to be prioritized for those who are exhibiting symptoms, individuals who are 65 years old or older and those with underlying health conditions.

“Widespread testing, along with robust contact tracing, is an important tool in our fight against COVID-19,” said Mayor Robert Garcia in a press release. “Everyone in Long Beach who wants to be tested for coronavirus should feel free to sign up for an appointment at any one of the City-operated testing locations.”

The City also announced new hours for testing locations beginning June 16 at the following three locations:

• Cabrillo High School (2001 Santa Fe Avenue), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays through Wednesdays

• Jordan High School (6500 Atlantic Avenue), 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays

• Veterans Memorial Stadium (5000 E. Lew Davis Street), 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays

Hours at the Jordan Plus location and the Long Beach City College campuses will remain the same.

Additionally, the testing center at St. Mary’s Medical Center will operate from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. before closing permanently on Thursday, June 18.

Appointments are required for all testing sites and can be made online by clicking here or by calling (562) 570-4636.

Mobile testing is also available for people who cannot leave their residences by filling out a form or by calling the Public Health Info Line at (562) 570-4636 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.