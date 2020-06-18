Long Beach murder suspected to be domestic violence

Long Beach police officers discovered the body of a deceased woman after being dispatched to the 1000 block of Harding Street in response to an unknown trouble call at around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17.

The person who alerted the police knew the deceased and came to check on them after not hearing from them for a few days. After noticing suspicious circumstances at the residence, they called the police.

Long Beach Police Department officers determined that residence was a crime scene after finding the body of Debbie Allen, a 63-year-old Long Beach resident. The body had wounds to the upper torso and showed signs of decomposition.

The victim’s husband, 74-year-old Henry Allen of Long Beach, was identified as a suspect, and could not be found at the home he cohabited with Debbie.

After further investigation, Henry was found in the City of Barstow by detectives.

Henry’s bail has been set at $2 million and he is currently being held at Long Beach City Jail.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will decide to file charges after detectives present the case next week.

Those with any information about this crime are urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Leticia Gamboa at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.crimestoppers.org.