Long Beach announces bars and personal grooming places may begin opening Friday, June 19

City officials announced Thursday, June 18 that bars and nail salons will be permitted to open Friday, June 19, provided they meet physical distancing and sanitization requirements to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Religious services and cultural ceremonies, such as funerals, can now be conducted outside with modifications.

Bars and wineries may reopen at 50% capacity, with bar areas closed and with no standing permitted. Patrons may use restaurant-style seating. Patrons must wear a face covering when entering a facility or moving throughout a facility, and servers must wear a face covering and a face shield for protection when serving customers who are not wearing face coverings.

Nail salons may reopen with restrictions and with proper safety protocols in place, such as a minimum six feet of distance between service stations, mandatory facial coverings for both employees and patrons, frequent sanitization of high-touch surfaces and limited patron capacity.

Additionally, the Health Order will contain revisions for religious services and cultural ceremonies outdoors. There is no maximum attendance for outdoor religious services or cultural ceremonies (e.g. funerals), though attendees must have space to observe a minimum six feet of distance between those who do not live in the same household. Indoor religious services remain limited to 25% of occupancy or 100 people, whichever is less.

Applicable safety protocols will be outlined in an amended Health Order, which is forthcoming.

Starting June 26, personal care services (e.g. tattoo parlors, cosmetology services, body-waxing, spa and massage therapy in non-healthcare settings, body art professionals and piercing shops) will be permitted to reopen with restrictions and with proper safety protocols in place. These personal care services often involve face-to-face activity over a prolonged period of time without the ability to distance. Often, for these services, the person receiving the service is not wearing a face covering. City health officials have determined these to be higher-risk activities. Therefore, the City is waiting an additional week to permit these personal care services to reopen in order to provide businesses with opportunities to prepare facilities to comply with infection control measures and to implement proper safety protocols prior to reopening.

The following businesses are to remain closed in Long Beach until further notice:

• Movie theaters

• Family entertainment centers, such as, bowling alleys, miniature golf, arcades