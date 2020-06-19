Long Beach’s Open Streets Initiative to begin in coming weeks

Atlantic Avenue was closed to vehicular traffic and opened up for walking, bicycling and skating most of the day on Saturday, June 6 during the City of Long Beachâ€™s Beach Streets event. The transformation stretched from Wardlow Road to Houghton Park at Harding Avenue.

The City of Long Beach will be closing select streets to through traffic in the coming weeks as part of its new Open Streets Initiative, from 9am to 5pm daily and is expected to continue until Oct. 31, 2020.

The streets will then be used for activities such as walking, bicycling and wheelchair accessibility.

“Long Beach is reopening our economy and we are committed to helping businesses do so safely by offering additional space outdoors,” Mayor Robert Garcia said.

Businesses along streets that have been closed to through traffic will be able to provide outdoor business options, such as outdoor dining. This will allow restaurants to seat customers outdoors at a safe distance from each other. The City also hopes that less traffic in these area will reduce green house gas emissions in these areas.

The Public Works Department (PW), City Council offices and Long Beach business districts worked together to choose which streets to choose for the initiative. These select streets will close from 9am to 5pm daily.

Those interested in having the street in front of their house or business opened for outdoor recreation or commerce can visit the City website.

Potential open street locations will be evaluated by City Traffic Engineer for safety and practicality. Street closure will continue to be evaluated throughout the duration of the program.

Public Works will work with residents and businesses to decide on an approved list of activities.

Signage informing the public of approved activities and limited street access will be available at each location.

Neighborhood residents will still be able to access their streets by car. The Open Street Initiative is expected to continue until Oct. 31, 2020.