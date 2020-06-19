City releases ‘Civil Unrrest Arrest Data’, total of 103 arrests made
The City of Long Beach has released a memorandum from LBPD Chief Robert Luna, reflecting data of bookings and citations issued from noon on May 31, 2020 to June 1, 2020.
During that time, a peaceful protest attended by thousands against police brutality was interfered with by multiple police forces and out-of-city looters.
The Long Beach Police Department made 103 arrests for a variety of felony and misdemeanor crimes. Of the 103 arrests, 99 were adults and four were juveniles. The arrests included:
Citations: • 74 Curfew Violations
Bookings:
• 5 Looting
• 3 Burglary
• 12 Commercial Burglary
• 9 Variety of Charges
The official city memorandum regarding the data can be viewed here.
