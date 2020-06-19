City releases ‘Civil Unrrest Arrest Data’, total of 103 arrests made

LBPD interfered peaceful protesters by blocking Pine Ave. About 30 LBPD officers formed skirmish lines to prevent protesters from walking through. Beyond the officers were an estimated 17 LBPD vehicles. Protesters continued to keep it peaceful by sitting, kneeling or standing in place.

The City of Long Beach has released a memorandum from LBPD Chief Robert Luna, reflecting data of bookings and citations issued from noon on May 31, 2020 to June 1, 2020.

During that time, a peaceful protest attended by thousands against police brutality was interfered with by multiple police forces and out-of-city looters.

The Long Beach Police Department made 103 arrests for a variety of felony and misdemeanor crimes. Of the 103 arrests, 99 were adults and four were juveniles. The arrests included:

Citations: • 74 Curfew Violations

Bookings:

• 5 Looting

• 3 Burglary

• 12 Commercial Burglary

• 9 Variety of Charges

The official city memorandum regarding the data can be viewed here.