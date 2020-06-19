Two Long Beach brothers arrested in connection to murder of 60-year-old

Enrique Cienfuegos, a 35-year-old resident of Long Beach, was arrested in Compton as a suspect in the murder of a 60-year-old resident of Long Beach.

Enrique has been booked on one count of murder and is being held at Long Beach City jail on a $2 million bail.

He was arrested in Compton on June 18 at around 9:50 a.m. while attending a court case for an unrelated matter.

His brother, 33-year-old Daniel Cienfuegos of Long Beach, was also arrested on one count of witness intimidation and one count of accessory after the fact. Evidence suggests that Daniel intimidated witnesses of the murder in order to keep them quiet, and helped his brother cover up the crime or avoid prosecution after it had been committed. Daniel is currently being held on a $500,000 bail.

The victim’s body was found on April 6, 2020 at around 5:09 p.m. by Long Beach police officers who arrived at the 400 block of Zona Court in response to an unknown trouble call. He had sustained multiple stab wounds to the upper torso and Long Beach Fire Department personnel declared him deceased at the scene.

According to an April 7, press release by LBPD, the victim may have been in a verbal dispute with the suspect at the time of the murder.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.

Detectives plan to bring the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office early next week so charges can be filed.