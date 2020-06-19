LBUSD+family+resource+center+will+offer+free+summer+counseling+to+support+students

The counseling will be offered to "students experiencing social, emotional and behavioral health-related needs."

The Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) has announced that it will be providing free, short-term, individual counseling during summer school for students enrolled in the LBUSD.

Students can receive phone check-ins and may qualify for telecounseling services. In-person appointments will not be available at this time.

Students can receive phone check-ins and may qualify for telecounseling services. In-person appointments will not be available at this time.

Staff will also work with families to connect them to community resources.

Counseling services will be offered at the following locations:

Cabrillo High School

Phone: (562) 951-7741

This center serves students and families attending Alvarado, Beach, Birney, Browning, Cabrillo, EPHS, Garfield, Herrera, Hudson, Hughes, Lafayette, Longfellow, Los Cerritos, Muir, Nelson, Reid, Robinson, Signal Hill, Smith, Stephens and Webster schools.

FRC Staff: Stephanie Kubicek, Rocio Mota and Georgia Du Vernet.

Jordan High School

Phone: (562) 423-1471, ext. 2221 and ext. 2222

This center serves students and families attending Addams, Bancroft, Barton, CAMS, Dooley, Gompers, Grant, Hamilton, Harte, Holmes, Hoover, Jordan, King, Lakewood, Lindbergh, Lindsey, Madison, McKinley, Powell, Riley and Twain schools.

FRC Staff: Yunjee Cho and Teresa Mora.

Millikan High School

Phone: (562) 425-7441 Ext 4309 and 4260

This center serves students and families attending Bixby, Bryant, Burcham, Carver, Cleveland, Cubberley, Emerson, Gant, Henry, Keller, Kettering, MacArthur, Marshall, McBride, Millikan, Newcomb, Prisk, Sato, Stanford, Tincher and Wilson schools.

FRC Staff: Lorena Cervantes and Melissa Espinoza.

Polytechnic High School

Phone: (562) 591-0581 ext. 5140 and ext. 5895

This center serves students and families attending Avalon, Burbank, Chavez, Edison, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lincoln, Lowell, Mann, Naples, Oropeza, Poly/PAAL, Renaissance, Rogers, Roosevelt, Stevenson, Two Harbors, Washington, Whittier and Willard.

FRC Staff: Roxanne Carboni and Kimberly Ieremia.

Residents can fill out a form here to apply for services.