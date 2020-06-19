LBPD will now require deputy chief approval on “no knock” warrants for officers

On the March 27 live stream, Chief Robert Luna announced that a Long Beach Police Department officer tested positive for COVID-19. The officer and his partner are currently recuperating at home and are expected to make a full recovery.

The Long Beach Police Department issued a special order on Tuesday, June 16 that sets further requirements and approval levels before officers can obtain a “no-knock” warrant.

California Penal Code, Section 844 states that officers must give a “knock-notice” before entering a residence by force to execute a search warrant. However, the courts allow the knock notice to be skipped for officers who get judicial approval.

The “special order” is, “Effective immediately any warrant that seeks judicial approval to be served as a “no knock” warrant requires the approval of a Deputy Chief. Approval must be obtained before the warrant is presented to a judge. This approval will be documented in the Warrant Briefing Sheet.”

For those that have questions regarding this Special Order, the official memorandum states that questions can be directed to the Office of the Assistant Chief of Police at 570-7553.