Operation Jump Start to host virtual version of its 25th annual Scholars’ Day Celebration.

Operation Jump Start (OJS) has announced that it will be hosting its annual Scholars’ Day Celebration on June 26 through Zoom.

The annual event is meant to honor first generation college students before they start college, as well as celebrate graduates who have gone through the College Access Mentoring and College Success Programs.

Even though the event is usually held at the Long Beach Yacht Club, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organization to change its plans.

“Our remarkable scholars continue to beat the odds, even amidst a global pandemic, every single OJS graduate will become the first in their families to pursue and complete a college degree forever impacting the legacy of future generations. We ask that you join us for an evening of celebration for our students who have worked so hard to get to this point.” OJS’ Executive Director, said Irene Quevedo in a press release.

The event will feature keynotes from Andrew Sanchez, Dean of Moreno Valley Collge, Jane C. Conley, President of California State University Long Beach and Gary S. May, Chancellor of the University of California Davis.

Scholars’ Day will be open to the public. For more information about how to view the event or donate visit scholars.ojslb.org.