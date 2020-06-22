Long Beach to offer summer programs with lower enrollment rates and COVID-19 safety measures

100 Days of Summer programming has been canceled for 2020.

Long Beach has announced that its Parks, Recreation and Marine (PRM) summer youth and teens programs will be returning this year, but with reduced capacity, COVID-19 safety measures and lower enrollment fees.

One of the changes that the City will make is the combination of its free drop-in program, which is offered for six hours a day, and the fee-based program, which is 12 hours.

Summer Day Camps for Ages 5-12

Youth camps (ages 5-12) will take place at 22 different sites across Long Beach and will offer recreational activities, educational enrichment and fitness activities.

The camps will now operate from 9am to 4pm for a cost of $30 a week. Extended care will also be offered from 7am to 9pm and 4pm to 6pm for an additional $20 a week.

Scholarships will also be available for families who may need financial assistance. For more information, call (562) 570-3150.

Safety protocols for the camps have also been created, which include, limiting the number of participants, assigning campers to a single group for the entire week, implementing social distancing protocol and cleaning and sanitizing.

Safety protocols for summer day camps include:

• Limiting the number of participants in each day camp

• Assigning campers each week to a single group without interaction with other groups at the camp

• Maintaining a 12:1 participant-to-staff ratio appropriate to the community center size

• Implementing physical distancing protocols for all activities, including check-in and check-out

• Cleaning and sanitizing facilities multiple times each day

• Cleaning and sanitizing all high-touch areas frequently

• Requiring face coverings for participants and staff

Registration began on June 20, but on-site registration is available by appointment by calling (562) 570-3150.

Youth Camps will be held at the following locations:

• Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Avenue)

• Bayshore Park (5415 E. Ocean Boulevard)

• Bixby Park (130 Cherry Avenue)

• Cesar Chavez Park (401 Golden Avenue)

• Colorado Lagoon, Model Boat Shop (5059 E. Colorado Street)

• Coolidge Park (352 E. Neece Street)

• Drake Park (951 Maine Avenue)

• El Dorado Park West (2800 N. Studebaker Road)

• Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Avenue)

• Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1950 Lemon Avenue)

• McBride Park (1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Avene)

• Orizaba Park (1435 Orizaba Avenue)

• Pan American Park (5157 E. Centralia Street)

• Ramona Park (2760 N. Studebaker Road)

• Seaside Park (440 W. Cowles Street)

• Scherer Park (4600 Long Beach Boulevard)

• Silverado Park (1545 W. 31st Street)

• Somerset Park (1500 E. Carson Street)

• Stearns Champions Park (4520 E. 23rd Street)

• Veterans Park (101 E. 28th Street)

• Wardlow Park (3457 Stanbridge Avenue)

• Whaley Park (5620 E. Atherton Street)

Teen Programs for Ages 13-18

A free program for teens will also be offered from 11am to 5pm from July 6 to August 28. The program will include recreation, educational enrichment and fitness. Lunch will be provided as well.

The City also announced that this program will have no field trips and that participants must register in advance at LBParks.org. There is a 20-person limit at each site.

The teen programs will be held at Freeman Community Center (1205 Freeman Avenue) and Houghton, McBride and Silverado Parks.

Long Beach Jr. Lifeguards

The Long Beach Junior Lifeguard program will also take place, but with reduced numbers and staggered start times. The program will run from July 6 to August 14. Those interested can find out more information and register at longbeachjgs.com.

Virtual Recreation Programming

PRM has also announced that it has created a virtual hub of its park and educational programs, called Rec It! At Home. The website will feature programs that focus on fitness, arts and crafts, reading, nature studies, and activities for older adults and families.

100 Days of Summer Programming Canceled for 2020

Based on the large gatherings, hands-on activities that require sharing of equipment and materials, and inability to implement physical distancing protocols for these events, the following 100 Days of Summer programming will not be offered this summer:

• Municipal Band Concert Series

• Movies in the Park

• Summer Community Concerts

• All-City Beach Day

• Summer Theater by Musical Theater West

• DanceFest

• Drop-in Recreation Programs