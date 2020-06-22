Additional virtual “town hall” listening sessions scheduled for City’s “Framework for Reconciliation”

As part of the City’s “Framework for Reconciliation in Long Beach,” the City of Long Beach will be hosting additional community listening sessions with expanded capacities so that more people can join the discussions, as well as three open forum town halls, according to a June 18 press release.

The framework was unanimously approved by Long Beach City Council members in order to acknowledge and address the existence of racism within the city.

“We recognize a lot of people want to be heard in this important and overdue process,” Deputy City Manager Teresa Chandler said. “We’re expanding these sessions to listen to more residents and making changes in the structure to balance wider participation with ensuring the exchanges are organized and meaningful.”

To participate in the development of the framework, community members can attend one of the town halls or an online listening session, answer a survey online, or email their questions, ideas and inquiries to [email protected]

Registration links to the recently added town halls and additional community listening sessions are as follows:

Community Town Hall: Open Forums

June 30, 5:30pm

July 9, 5:30pm

July 12, 4pm

Racial Equity Across Systems (including health, economics, education, etc.)

June 18, 5:30pm – 7pm

June 30, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Community Town Hall: Policing and Public Safety

June 22, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Spectrum of Community Safety

June 24, 5:30pm – 7pm

July 2, 10am – 11:30am

Health Equity

June 25, 5:30pm – 7pm

June 28, 6pm – 7:30pm

Racial Equity in Housing and Homelessness

June 26, 10am – 11:30am

July 1, 5:30pm – 7pm

Economic Equity

June 29, 10am – 11:30am

July 2, 5:30pm – 7pm

Equity in Education & Youth Services

June 29, 5:30pm – 7pm

July 3, 10am – 11:30am

Listening sessions are being held virtually at this time in order to follow social distancing guidelines and current health orders.

The City claims the “Framework for Reconciliation” in Long Beach will consist of four steps:

-Acknowledging the pervasive effects of systemic racism in Long Beach and the nation.

-Listening to accounts and lived experiences of racism, inequity and harm sustained by community members

-Convening stakeholders to shape policy, budgetary, charter and programmatic reform ideas influenced by community feedback during listening sessions.

-Catalyzing actions, which include presenting immediate, short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans to address racism for the City Council’s consideration.