MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach ranked among best for pediatric lung care

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach has been ranked one of the best for Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery in the 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, compiled by U.S. News & World Report, according to a June 22 press release by the hospital.

The ranking began in 2007, compiled with the goal of helping parents of children with serious illnesses find the best care available.

The 2020-21 ranking recognizes the top 88 pediatric centers, who have achieved high standards in 10 pediatric specialties.

Miller Children’s & Women’s was one of 50 pediatric centers in the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings for the treatment of serious respiratory problems in children, including asthma, cystic fibrosis and neuromuscular weakness disorders.

“Achieving this designation is a testament to the tireless work our Children’s Pulmonary Institute team has done over the last several years to provide the highest quality care for children affected by respiratory conditions,” Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer of Miller Children’s & Women’s said. “These patients are cared for throughout our hospital from the Emergency Department to our Cherese Mari Laulhere Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and in our outpatient centers throughout LA and Orange Counties. This truly was a team effort and I’m so proud of our team for continuing to raise the bar for pediatric pulmonology care in our region.”

Miller Children’s & Women’s was also recognized for its treatment of childhood asthma by The Joint Commission, one of 13 hospitals to be recognized in that category.

“Even in the midst of a pandemic, children have health care needs ranging from routine vaccinations to life-saving surgery,” Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysist, U.S. News, said. “The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings are designed to help parents find quality medical care for a sick child and inform families’ conversations with pediatricians.”

U.S. News & World Report compiles the ranking using a detailed survey of 200 hospitals, that measures factors like patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing, and asks 15,000 pediatric specialists where they would send their sickest patients.