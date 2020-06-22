Councilmember Al Austin named Chair of Budget Oversight Committee by Mayor Garcia

Councilmember Al Austin, who has served on the City Council for eight years and four as a member of the Budget Oversight Committee (BOC) was named Chair of the BOC by Mayor Robert Garcia, according to a June 22 press release.

The committee plays an integral part in the City’s annual budget process, making recommendations to the City Council on the initial budget by the City Manager.

Oct. 1 will mark the City’s new fiscal year and per the City Charter must adopt a budget by Sept. 15. The Long Beach City Council will get the City Manager’s proposed budget and recommendations from the mayor by the beginning of the month of August.

“I am honored and thank Mayor Garcia for his confidence in appointing me as chair of the City’s Budget Oversight Committee (BOC),” Austin said in the press release. I look forward to digging deeper and working diligently with my colleagues and city staff to be the best possible stewards of our city’s resources during these very challenging and unique times facing our city.”

He continued,“We will embrace innovation, inclusivity and balanced solutions, and continue to challenge ourselves to improve equity and efficacies in governance and delivery of public services.

“I look forward to working with my fellow committee members, Councilmembers Suzie Price and Roberto Uranga, to ensure our budget will reflect the diverse values and needs of our city.“