Long Beach man charged with murder and using screwdriver as deadly weapon

One of two brothers arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Long Beach was charged today, Tuesday, June 23 with murder, along with an allegation that he used a screwdriver as a deadly weapon.

Long Beach resident Enrique Cienfuegos, 35, was being held on $2 million bail. He and his brother Daniel, 33, also of Long Beach, were arrested last Thursday in connection with the stabbing attack that occurred about 5 p.m. April 6 in the 400 block of Zona Court.

The 60-year-old victim, identified in court papers as David Wayne Woods of Long Beach, died at the scene.

Daniel Cienfuegos has thus far not been charged, but remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. He was booked on suspicion of witness intimidation and being an accessory after the fact.

Police alleged that the younger of the Long Beach brothers intimidated “any potential witnesses to the stabbing not to come forward,” and that detectives had evidence that he “was aware of the murder and assisted his sibling in avoiding or escaping from arrest, trial, concealing evidence, avoiding capture, or avoiding prosecution.”

Enrique Cienfuegos was arrested in Compton while attending a court hearing on “an unrelated matter,” police said.