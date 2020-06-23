Shooting+during+reported+home+break-in+leaves+two+dead+in+Long+Beach

Two men fatally shot in Long Beach , Tuesday, June 23 were apparently gunned down by a man who told police they were trying to break into his home, authorities said.

The shootings occurred about 12:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Almond Court, on the Eastside, Long Beach Police Officer Ivan Garcia said.

“Officers were dispatched … regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, after the caller stated that he had shot a person who broke into his residence,” Garcia said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, officer(s) located a male adult unresponsive inside of the home with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene and determined the male deceased at the scene.

“A second male adult, who is believed to be involved, was located on the street at 11th Street and Gundry Avenue,” the statement continued. “The male sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso and was unresponsive. Long Beach Fire arrived and determined the second male also deceased at the scene.”

One of the fatally wounded men was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as Jose Perez, 18, of Long Beach. The name of the other fatally wounded man, who was in his 20s, was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The caller, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of “an unspecified non-life threatening injury,” and was questioned by police, Garcia said.