Long Beach to provide more face shields to local bars, restaurants and personal care businesses

The City of Long Beach will provide more free face shields to bars, restaurants and personal care businesses in the City.

Face shields can be picked up at the parking lot of the Long Beach Fire Department Headquarters located at 3205 Lakewood Blvd by bar, restaurant and personal care establishment representatives. Name and business name will be asked for when picking up the items.

Pickup will be available on the following days and times:

-Wednesday, June 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

-Friday, June 26, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

-Wednesday, July 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bar and winery patrons are required to wear face coverings when going into a facility or moving throughout a facility, according to the amended Health Order that took effect on June 19.

Additionally, the order requires bartenders and/or servers to also wear a face covering and face shield when serving patrons who don’t have a face covering.

Similarly, at dine-in restaurants, servers are required to wear a cloth face covering and a face shield to better protect employees and customers.

An upcoming health order, for various personal care businesses that will be able to reopen on June 26, will require workers to wear face shields when administering personal care services that require a customer to remove their face covering to complete the service.

There is a limit of 20 face shields per establishment and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last.