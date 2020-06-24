Public’s help sought to locate missing Long Beach resident Steven Gerard Felix

The public’s help is being sought by the Long Beach Police Department in locating 63-year-old missing person Steven Gerard Felix. He was last seen on Tuesday, June 23 at about 5:30 p.m.

He was last seen at a home in the 2100 block of San Vicente Avenue. Felix suffers from medical conditions and cannot remember addresses and gets confused with orientation, according to the press release from LBPD.

Felix is described as a white male weighing 175 lbs and 5’9 height. His hair color is gray and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black nylon zip-up jacket, black Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, and a dark gray Nike shirt.

Felix has a tattoo of Felix the Cat with the name Felix under it in one of his arms.

If anyone has information on Felix, they are urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or the Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip to “LA Crime Watchers” at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or on the P3 TIPS app. You can also visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.