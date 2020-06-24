Long+Beach+to+reopen+pools+starting+June+29

Long Beach will be reopening pools across the City, along with limited swim programs, beginning Monday, June 29, according to a City press release.

The Belmont Plaza Pool and Martin Luther King, Jr. Park Pool will open on Monday, June 29 for lap swim and water exercise classes. Both pools will begin offering swim lesson starting Monday, July 6. Silverado Park Pool will begin all three classes on July 6.

Both lap swim and exercises will be offered with on reservation-only basis with increased cleaning and other changes meant to protect public health.

Lanes will be set up in a 25-meter course to allow for swimmers to have space and social distance and showers, restroom facilities and locker rooms will available on a limited basis.

Lap swim will be limited to 45-minute sessions and will allow only one person to a lane. Exercises classes will be limited based on space.

Swim classes will also be modified to allow for social distancing, and PK1-3 and levels 1-3 will require an adult to assist with the lesson.

Residents can begin registering on Friday, June 26, at lbparks.org. In-person reservations are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Belmont Plaza and Martin Luther King, Jr. pools. Reservations at the Silverado Park Pool begin July 6.

The class schedule for the program is listed below:

Belmont Plaza Pool

Lap Swim

• Weekdays, 5:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

• Weekends, 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Water Exercise

• Deep Water: Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:05 to 10:45 a.m.

• Shallow Water: Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11:05 to 11:45 a.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:05 to 7:45 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Pool

Lap Swim

• Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

• Sundays through Saturdays: Noon to 1 p.m.

Water Exercise

• Shallow Water: Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.

• Deep Water Aerobics: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 6:30 a.m. to 7:20 a.m.

• Shallow Water Aerobics: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.

Silverado Community Pool

Lap Swim

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

• Weekdays, 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

• Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

• Weekends, 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Water Exercise

• Deep Water: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, 10:05 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

• Shallow Water: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, 11:05 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.