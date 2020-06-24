Investigation continues on shooting during reported home break-in that left two dead

An investigation was continuing today into the deaths of two men who were fatally shot in Long Beach by a man who told police they were trying to break into his home.

Sergio Pacheco, 25, and Jose Perez, 18, both of Long Beach, were shot at about 12:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Almond Court, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers found Perez inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. Pacheco was found lying in a street about two blocks away, also suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. According to LBPD, it erroneously reported that it had been Pacheco who was found fatally wounded inside the home instead of Perez.

Both were pronounced dead by Long Beach Fire Department personnel.

The resident who called officers to the scene was taken to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified “non-life-threatening injury,” police said.

“Preliminary information indicates one of the residents and Pacheco were at one time associates,” according to an LBPD statement that said Pacheco and Perez allegedly “arrived at the residence unannounced, forced their way inside and assaulted the two residents. During the altercation, one resident fired a firearm at Pacheco and Perez, who were both struck by the gunfire.”

The residents have been cooperating with the investigation, according to police, who withheld their names.

Anyone with any information about the case was asked to call LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone or by visiting www.crimestoppers.org.