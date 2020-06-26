Long Beach’s Pacific Gateway granted $1.92 million to address high unemployment

Roadtrip Nation and Pacific Gateway staff in front of the Roadtrip Nation RV. The group provided outreach to more than 100 businesses in the region last week.

The City of Long Beach’s Pacific Gateway, a workforce development body, has been awarded $1.92 million in grants to increase the aid it’s able to provide to residents who have had their income affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Friday, June 26 press release by the City.

“The doors to our job center have remained open throughout the pandemic,” said Economic Development Developer John Keisler. “This is an historic time and we need an historic response. These new grants will provide essential resources to workers and families most impacted by COVID-19.”

According to the State of California, unemployment is at 20.9%, the highest Long Beach has ever experienced. However, the number could be higher.

“The current unemployment rate is only one part of the story, when it comes to unemployment,” said Pacific Gateway Executive Director Nick Schultz. “Between April 12 and June 13, Long Beach’s civilian labor force count decreased by 13,300; those 13,300 residents are collecting unemployment, though not counted in our rate as they are not actively seeking work, but awaiting recall from furlough. Accounting for this group of individuals increases our unemployment rate to at least 27%.”

The grant finding will go towards Pacific Gateway’s career center, The WorkPlace, which povides career counseling, training opportunities, online courses, assistance in finding a new job and supportive services to meet basic needs.

Approximately half the funding will be used to help laid off workers in the aerospace industry find other jobs in their field or one where their skills are transferable.

Pacific will partner with Goodwill, Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion, Centro CHA, Long Beach Job Corps, Long Beach Community Action Partnership and Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition and other organizations to make the resources available to families across Long Beach.

For more information regarding services available at The WorkPlace, call 562.570.3700 or visit its website.