Tattoo parlors, nail salons among businesses able to reopen in Long Beach

Tattoo parlors, cosmetology services and body art professionals are among the businesses that are allowed to open under the new “Safer at Home” order as of Friday, June 26. Physical distancing and sanitation procedures will be required in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Workstations must be kept six feet apart, and personal care businesses must limit the amount of customers they service at one time. Face masks must be worn by both customers and employees. If a service requires that a customer remove their mask, the worker providing the service must also wear a face shield.

Long Beach based personal care businesses, bars and restaurants can receive up to 20 free face shields from the City. The face shields will be distributed on a first come first serve basis at the Long Beach Fire Department headquarters, 3205 Lakewood Blvd., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 26, and Wednesday, July 1.

According to a City press release, the City has distributed 6,500 face shields since May.

Movie theaters and family entertainment centers, including bowling alleys, miniature golf courses and arcades must remain closed until further notice.