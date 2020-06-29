Mandatory+bar+closures+announced+by+Gov.+Gavin+Newson+include+Los+Angeles+County

Long Beach bars will also have to close under this order

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, California Gov. Gavin Newson announced the mandatory closure of bars in seven counties, including Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28, according to a press release.

Newson listed some of the reasons for the decision, including the potential for alcohol to reduce inhibition and impair judgment, challenges in being able to contact trace among those who go to bars, and the social nature of the establishments.

“From the beginning of our reopening process, I’ve said that we would be led by the facts,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “I support the Governor’s decision to close bars in several counties in California, including here in L.A. County and Long Beach. We must continue to prioritize public health and safety.”

From the start of our reopening process we’ve said that we would be led by the facts and the data. I support Governor @GavinNewsom’s decision to close bars in several counties in California, including here in LA County and Long Beach. We must continue to prioritize public health. https://t.co/HvswrIokYb — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) June 28, 2020

Mandatory bar closures went into effect at a minute after midnight on Monday, June 29. And will apply to brewpubs, craft distilleries, breweries, bars, pubs, wineries, and associated tasting rooms with no restaurant permit.

However, restaurants, brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries and wineries and associated tasting rooms with restaurant permits can still operate. The seated bar areas in these establishments however must stay closed and people are not permitted to gather in said bar area.

Throughout the nation and in the state of California, public health professionals named bars as “the highest risk sector of non-essential business currently open.”

A monitoring list for Counties has been started in California, which focuses on key COVID-19 indicators like positivity rate, case rate, stability of hospitalizations, and hospital surge capacity.

Any county that does not meet the criteria is put on the monitoring list. The following have been on the list for over 14 days and are currently required to close bars:

-Fresno

-Imperial

-Kern

-Kings

-Los Angeles

-San Joaquin

-Tulare

“Under the State guidelines for the reopening process, Long Beach, which has its own Health Department, is counted with Los Angeles County,” the press release stated. “However, even if the State considered Long Beach separately, Long Beach data would also place it on this mandated closure list.”

The state is also recommending the closure of bars in the following six counties, who have been in the monitoring list for more than three days but less than 14 but is not mandatory:

-Riverside

-Sacramento

-San Bernardino

-Santa Barbara

-Stanislaus

-Ventura

If any businesses have questions regarding the mandatory closure, they may call the City of Long Beach’s business information line between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at 562) 570-4-BIZ