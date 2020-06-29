23-year-old man shot in Long Beach park

Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a park in Long Beach, police said Saturday, June 27.

The homicide is being investigated as a gang-related shooting and the victim was identified as Jose Rodriguez, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Rodriguez was in a park in the 1400 block of Chestnut Avenue at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 when two suspects approached him and began shooting. The suspects fled the park eastbound toward Chestnut Avenue.

Officers dispatched to the location located Rodriguez suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. Paramedics responding to the scene rushed him to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives were notified Friday that Rodriguez had died from his injuries at the area hospital.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244.