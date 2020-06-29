Bellflower man fatally shot in North Long Beach; killer sought

A Bellflower man was fatally shot in Long Beach on Sunday night, and his killer remained at large Monday, June 29.

Archie Harris, 49, was gunned down about 10 p.m. Sunday, June 28 in the 5800 block of Orange Avenue in the North Side of Long Beach and died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

According to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department, the officers dispatched located a male adult laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Long Beach Fire personnel who arrived determined Harris was deceased at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation suggests the suspect is a male adult who fled the scene on foot,” according to a police statement. “Detectives are currently collecting evidence and conducting interviews to determine what led to the shooting and who is responsible.”

No suspect description was released, and police have not established a motive.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call homicide detectives Shea Robertson or Travis Harris at 562-570-7244, or Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS or downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.crimestoppers.org.