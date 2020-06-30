Suspect arrested in connection to Bellflower man shooting, three women shot at candlelight vigil in North Long Beach

One of the women was shot fatally

This story was updated with new information on the arrest of a suspect in connection with Harris’ shooting.

An investigation was underway this morning, Tuesday, June 30, into a shooting near a candlelight vigil in Long Beach that killed one woman and left two other women hospitalized.

Police received a call of shots fired in the area of Orange Avenue and South Street about 9 p.m. Monday and the 911 operator could hear gunshots in the background, according to Lt. Robert Bernsen of the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found three women suffering from gunshot wounds. The women had been attending a candlelight vigil for a man who was killed Sunday in the 5800 block of Orange Avenue, Bernsen said.

A woman who was wounded in the upper body was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The other two victims were hospitalized, one in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the upper body and one with stable vital signs with a gunshot wound to her lower body, Bernsen said.

A large crowd was attending the vigil and detectives were interviewing witnesses, Bernsen said, adding a motive for the shooting or description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Orange Avenue between South and 59th streets was closed until further notice for the shooting investigation.

The candlelight vigil was being held for a 49-year-old Bellflower resident, Archie Harris, who was gunned down about 10 p.m. Sunday and died at the scene.

On Monday about 4:30 p.m., police arrested 48-year-old Gilbert Crawley of Spokane, Washington, in connection to Harris’ shooting, during a traffic stop in the 6700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

“Evidence has revealed Crawley and Harris were known to one another and walking side-by-side on Orange Avenue when Crawley opened fire on Harris,” a police statement alleged. “The exact motive for the shooting remains under investigation.”

Crawley was booked on suspicion of murder and one count of prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm and was being held on $2 million bail. Detectives plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office this week for filing consideration.

No suspect description was released in the shooting of the women and police have not established a motive.

Anyone with information on either shooting was urged to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.