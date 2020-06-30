Long+Beach+to+close+beaches+over+Fourth+of+July+weekend

The City of Long Beach announced that it will follow in the footsteps of Los Angeles County and close beaches over the Fourth of July weekend to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, the City announced that beaches in Long Beach will be closed starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, through 5 a.m. Monday, July 6.

The action was put in place by the City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis.

The decision was made to prevent large groups from gathering and help stop the spread of COVID-19, which has seen a sudden spike in cases over the past week.

The City also reminded residents that large gatherings with people who do not live in your household are not permitted.

When around others who do not live in the household residents should wear face masks and maintain a six-foot distance at all times.

For more information on the City’s measures against COVID-19, visit longbeach.gov/COVID19.