Long Beach Public Library beginning virtual summer reading program and no-contact book pick up

While the Long Beach Public Library (LBPL) system will remain closed to the public, it will start an online summer reading program on its website.

A new contact-less pickup service for library material, LBPL To-Go, has also been available since June 23.

The theme of this year’s summer reading program is “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover!” and will take place from June 13 through July 25. Children, teen and adults can register for the summer reading program online. The online platform allows users to log how much they’ve read, unlock achievements and find new books.

“Library staff are making use of every tool available to them to offer services to our residents during this time,” Glenda Williams, Director of Library Services said. “Our new online platform for the summer reading program is free, easy to use and allows families to read and learn together.”

The virtual program is financially supported by the Long Beach Public Library Foundation and the Friends of the Long Beach Public Library.

To lend books and DVDs from participating libraries, library card holders in good standing can call participating libraries during their normal business hours or reserve the material online. Materials will not be due back for 30 days.

LBPL To-Go locations are as follows:

• Billie Jean King Main Library – 200 W. Broadway, 562.570.7500

• Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library – 5870 Atlantic Avenue, 562.570.1047

• Mark Twain Neighborhood Library – 1401 E. Anaheim Street, 562.570.1046

•Bay Shore Neighborhood Library – 195 Bay Shore Avenue, 562.570.1039

Books can now be returned to all 12 Long Beach libraries, but will be placed in quarantine for 72 hours before being registered as returned. However, additional fees will not be charged during this time. Those who borrowed library materials before the health crisis will have until the end of June to return them.