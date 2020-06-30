LBPL providing unlimited access to select anti-racist and BLM audiobooks and e-bookss

A community workshop will be held at Billie Jean King Main Library on Saturday, Dec. 14 to develop new improvement guideline for Victory/Santa Cruz Park.

The Long Beach Public Library is providing unlimited access to anti-racist and social justice e-books and audiobooks, through a partnership with its distributor, Overdrive.

“Public libraries have the potential to play a key role in dismantling racism in our country,” Library Director Glenda Williams said. “By making these learning resources available to our residents, we can help our community better understand the experiences of the Black community and together develop a shared language that supports Black lives and anti-racist actions.”

The following titles are now available with unlimited access:

• The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, by Michelle Alexander (audiobook)

• The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas (e-book and audiobook)

• Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla F. Saad (e-book)

Overdrive’s Black Lives Matter: Community Read program will add more e-books and audio books to its list in the near future.

To access these titles with your library card click here, to apply for a library card click here.