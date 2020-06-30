Man killed in possible gang shooting in Long Beach

A man was killed in a shooting at an apartment building in Long Beach, and police today sought public help to solve the crime.

The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Rose Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he died. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

No description was released of a suspect or suspects.

“The exact motive for the shooting is currently unknown,” police said in a statement. “However, the incident is being investigated as gang-related.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 562- 570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.