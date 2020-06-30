A guide to what’s open and what’s closed during the Fourth of July weekend

Area residents and visitors are encouraged by County fire officials to watch public fireworks shows on the Fourth of July. All fireworks are illegal in the cities of Signal Hill and Long Beach.

City of Long Beach facilities and services will undergo standard closures for the holiday, other City services and resources established for COVID-19 response will also be closing in observance of Independence Day, according to a press release from the City.

The following will be closed on Friday, July 3:

-Animal Care Services and spcaLA*

-Career Transition Center

-Center for Working Families

-City Hall

-Citizen Police Complaint Commission

-Code Enforcement services (Venue Task Force will continue to operate throughout the weekend)

-Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration

-Health Department and Health facilities

-Housing Authority

-Neighborhood Resource Center*

-The WorkPlace, Youth Opportunity Center & Pacific Gateway Administrative Office*

-Park offices and community park facilities*

-Street Sweeping

-Towing and Lien Sales

-Water Department (Water or Sewer Emergencies: 562.570.2390)

-El Dorado Nature Center*

The following are opened on Friday, July 3 with modifications

-Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations

-El Dorado Regional Park* (for active recreation use only; no gatherings or group sports permitted)

-Main Police Station Front Desk

-Marina offices (Alamitos Bay Marina, Shoreline Marina)*

-Refuse and Recycling Collection (offices will be closed but refuse and recycling will be collected as usual)

-Gas Services Dispatch is open 24/7 for emergency calls 562.570.2140

*Are used to identify facilities and services that are currently operating under modified operations as a result of COVID-19 and physical distancing restrictions.

The following are opened on Friday, July 3 but closed Saturday, July 4:

-El Dorado Nature Center*

-Swimming pools*

City Hall

City Hall has been closed to public access since March 18 and will remain closed until further notice. Online services are encouraged during this time.

Street Sweeping

Street sweeping or enforcement street sweeping violations will not be scheduled on Friday, July 3.

Parking Enforcement

“Read your parking meter:” Unless a meter states “Exempt on Holidays” parking meters will be enforced on Saturday, July 4. Enforcement days and hours will be displayed inside the meters.

Refuse/Recycling

Trash and Recycling will continue as scheduled on Friday, July 3.

Towing and Lien Sales

Towing Operations & Vehicle Storage Facility on 3111 E. Willow St. (between Temple Avenue and Redondo Avenue) will not be open on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.

The facility’s normal hours are as follows:

-Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-Closed Sunday and Holidays.

Any vehicles or property can be released outside of the hours listed for an additional fee. For more information, click here.

Libraries

Public Libraries in Long Beach have been closed to the public since March 18 and remain closed until further notice. However, contactless pick-up is available at select locations and that service will not be available on Friday, July 3, or Saturday, July 4. Those who wanted to make use of the library’s digital resources may do so. Additionally, the library’s phone line (562.570.7500) will be closed on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

City services and resources for COVID-19 response holiday weekend closures:

-Beaches, including the bike and pedestrian paths, will be closed from Friday, July 3-6.

-COVID-19 testing sites ran by the City will be closed from Friday, July 3-5 except for Jordan High School and Cabrillo High School.

Jordan will be open on Friday, July 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cabrillo will be open Friday, July 3 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Additionally, in order to meet the demand for testing, the City has added more testing slots in the days leading up to the holiday weekend and the following week according to the press release.

-The Rapid Assessment Clinic will be closed on Friday, July 3-5.

-The Joint Information Center and INFO Hotline will also be closed on Friday, July 3.