Updated: Local street vendor assaulted and robbed at gunpoint, LBPD seeks help finding suspects

Editor’s Note: The article has been updated with information from an LBPD news release regarding an investigation on the robbery suspects including photos and descriptions of them.

Bililfo Hernandez, a local street vendor, was selling elotes also know as corn on the cob to help support his family when he was robbed and assaulted at gun point by two individuals on June 29, 2020.

“We had to take him to the Emergency Room so that they could help him and treat him because his injuries were pretty severe,” Erika Fernandez, Bilifo’s daughter, wrote on the GoFundMe campaign’s page. “His nose and head were busted open with a gun.”

There is video evidence of the crime, in which one of the perpetrators can be seen pointing a gun multiple times in multiple directions. Both can be seen assaulting Fernandez, who tried to defend himself but was eventually overwhelmed. One of his attackers appears to be wearing a light gray hoodie and white pants while the other appears to be wearing a black hoodie and light gray pants. The attack occurred at 14th and Locust Avenue.

Two GoFundMe campaigns were made by Erika and a witness to the crime, Maria Honorato, to help pay for Bilifo’s medical expenses.

According to the GoFundMe campaign by Erika, Bilifo does not have health insurance and she is currently out of work due to the current health crisis.

Both GoFundMe campaigns quickly spread online and surpassed their donation goals in less than 24 hours. Honorato’s GoFundMe page stopped accepting donations once it reached $7,202. Erika’s GoFundMe has raised $28,165 after setting an original goal of $6,000.

A news release from the Long Beach Police Department states that the LBPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the two male suspects involved in the armed robbery of the vendor.

According to the news release, at approximately 4:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Locust Avenue regarding a battery that was later determined to be an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim who had suffered blunt force trauma to his upper torso as a result of being physically assaulted. The Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene and treated the victim.

Preliminary investigation revealed the local street vendor was punched, struck with a firearm, threatened, and robbed. During the assault, one of the suspects brandished a firearm at individuals attempting to intervene. The suspects then fled the scene in a tan colored Mercedes-Benz coupe. The reported loss was cash and a cellphone.

Detectives are releasing video surveillance footage of the suspects, hoping someone will recognize them and come forward. The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1

Race: Black

Age: 20-25 years of age

Physical Descriptions: 5’06” in height and medium build

Clothing: black hoodie and khaki pants

Suspect #2

Race: Black

Age: 20-25 years of age

Physical Descriptions: 5’06” in height and thin build

Clothing: gray sweater and blue light pants

Weapon: black handgun with an extended magazine

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact LBPD Robbery Detective Eric Hubbard at (562) 570-7464. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.crimestoppers.org.