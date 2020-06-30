Murder investigation taking place into the shooting of three women at vigil

Shots were heard being fired in the background while people screamed, the Communications Center advised the Long Beach Police Department when they were dispatched to the 5800 block of Orange Avenue regarding a shooting on Monday, June 29 at 9:00 p.m. according to a press release from LBPD.

Numerous people calling also reported multiple shots fired, which ended in the death of a female adult.

When LBPD officers arrived at the scene they located a large group of people on the sidewalks, streets and parking areas of apartments.

The people congregated appeared to be taking part in a vigil for the murder of Archie Harris that took place on Sunday, June 28.

The three female adult victims with gunshot wounds were located in the area, the press release stated.

Victim No. 1 had a “gunshot wound to her lower extremity” and Victim No. 2 had a “gunshot wound to her upper torso.” Both victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the press release.

The third victim had gunshot wounds to her upper torso and was also transported to a local hospital, where she passed away. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification to next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

According to the LBPD release, the preliminary investigation disclosed that a group of people, related to the vigil taking place, were involved in a dispute with a local resident. This escalated into the resident’s window being broken and ended with a shooting.

It was reported in the press release that multiple suspects fired in different directions. An exact motive for the shooting is not yet known, but the incident is being investigated as gang-related.

Detectives are currently working to gather additional information to further the investigation.

It is being urged that anyone with information regarding this incident contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Adrian Garcia and Sean Magee at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app. Additionally, anyone can visit www.crimestoppers.org.