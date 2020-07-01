Man shot to death in North Long Beach

This is the third consecutive shooting in North Long Beach in 3 days.

Authorities seek public help Wednesday, July 1 to find the person who killed a man in North Long Beach.

Braulio Chavarin, 33, of Long Beach was shot about 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 in the 400 block of Adair Street and died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Detectives believe the suspect fled on foot toward Linden Avenue immediately after the shooting,” a police statement said. “The reason for the shooting is currently unknown.”

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call detectives at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.