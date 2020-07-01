California bars must close again

All brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs in these counties are prohibited from serving customers either indoors or outdoors.

Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health asked California counties who have been on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days to stop indoor operations of certain businesses. This includes Los Angeles County.

However, all brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs in these counties are prohibited from serving customers either indoors or outdoors, according to the July 1 State guidance.

The following businesses must cease indoor operations:

– Dine-in restaurants

– Wineries and Tasting Rooms

– Family Entertainment Centers

– Movie Theaters

– Zoos and Museums

– Cardrooms

These businesses are being told to close again because they are places where people are likely to intermingle with people outside of their household, or require people to remove their face coverings to eat and drink. The amount of movement throughout these indoor businesses and the average duration of time spent in them was also a factor in deciding which business sectors to close again.

“California is seeing the virus spreading at alarming rates in many parts of the state, and we are taking immediate action to slow the spread of the virus in those areas,” Governor Newsom said. “We bent the curve in the state of California once, and we will bend the curve again. But we’re going to have to be tougher, and that’s why we are taking this action today.”

The 19 counties on the County Monitoring List are home to around 72% of California’s population.

“Today’s action is necessary to help slow the spread of this virus,” Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health, said. “We put ourselves and our community at greatest risk for COVID 19 when we mix with people who don’t live with us. And if you go out, wear a face covering, keep your distance, wash your hands frequently and limit unnecessary indoor activities that increase the risk of exposure.”

California counties on the County Monitoring List are also being advised to cancel all Independence Day fireworks shows. Residents should continue to avoid those outside of their own household. Beaches in LA County and throughout Southern California and the Bay Area will also be closed to the public for July 4 weekend.