City of Long Beach to provide “Emergency Rental Assistance” based off of a “lottery pool”

Application forms and program materials are now available for the City of Long Beach’s new rental assistance program, which was recently approved unanimously by the City Council.

The Long Beach CARES Emergency Rental Assistance Program (LB CARES) will pay landlords $1000 on behalf of qualifying Long Beach tenants for three months. To be eligible for the program, applicants will need to show that they have lost income due to the pandemic and meet federal low-income requirements.

The City’s Development Services Department will oversee the Long Beach CARES Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“The Housing and Neighborhood Services Bureau of Development Services is pleased to help our community by providing rental assistance during this pandemic,” Oscar Orci, Director of Development Services, said.

Specific Long Beach CARES Emergency Rental Assistance Program details:

-Applicants may request their application materials be sent by postal mail by calling 562.570.3000 during business hours or emailing [email protected]

-Applications also may be picked up in-person from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays until Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Long Beach City Hall Plaza, 411 W. Ocean Blvd.

-Completed applications will only be accepted by postal mail from Monday, July 13, to Monday, July 27, 2020.

-The application packages must be postmarked by July 27 and mailed to: Long Beach CARES Emergency Rental Assistance Program, 411 W. Ocean Blvd., 3rd Floor, Long Beach, CA 90802.

-Completed application packages may also be submitted in person at the Long Beach City Hall Plaza between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

-In-person applications can be turned in starting on Tuesday, July 14, continuing through Thursday, July 23, 2020.

-Online submissions are not permitted.

-All applications will be placed into a lottery pool and around 1,700 applications will be randomly selected in August of 2020.

-City employees will review and verify documents included in the selected applications. Further lottery drawings may occur to replace any incomplete or ineligible applications found.

-Applicants will be notified if they’ve been selected by postal mail as soon as possible.

-The City will contact the applicant’s landlord for an IRS W-9 form and Program Participation-Payment Acceptance Agreement.

-A check will then be mailed directly to the property owner/landlord on behalf of the eligible applicants that are chosen. Payments are estimated to be distributed starting on August 24, 2020.