Long Beach Getting $40M in CARES Act Funding For COVID-19 Efforts

The City of Long Beach, which falls just below the population threshold to receive a direct allocation of federal funds to fight the coronavirus, will receive more than $40 million anyway as part of California’s 2020-21 budget.

Long Beach will receive a total of $40,280,494 from the U.S. government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act through the state’s fiscal year 2021 budget, which provides $450 million to qualifying California cities that did not receive funding from the federal government.

“Our priority has been and will continue to be protecting public health and providing support to our residents,” Mayor Robert Garcia said Thursday. “This funding will allow us to continue to do that, and we are very grateful to Governor Newsom for his support.”

CARES Act funds are restricted to certain uses and, based on the most current available guidance, can legally fund city costs in response to the pandemic, including the support of public health efforts, support for community and residents, and business and economic resiliency support.

City staff will bring a recommended plan to the City Council on July 14, which will outline the potential uses of the funds to assist in the pandemic response.

Major categories will include:

– Reimbursement of public health and City expenses such as staffing, testing, contact tracing and any of the city’s emergency response efforts;

– Future costs of the pandemic response, through December 2020, the deadline for the CARES Act money to be spent;

– Direct funding to support care of vulnerable populations;

– Programs to support residents affected by COVID-19;

– Programs to support businesses and non-profits affected by COVID-19.