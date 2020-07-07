LB Mayor and other California officials join Joe Biden’s Latino Leadership Committee

Joe Biden, visited the Port of Long Beach to receive a tour of the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project from Mayor Robert Garcia on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Mayor Robert Garcia will be aiding Joe Biden’s campaign as officials announced he will be one of other California officials joining Biden’s Latino Leadership Committee on Friday, July 3.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis has been named co-chair of the Committee formed by the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, campaign officials announced.

Garcia tweeted after the announcement, “Proud to be on the @JoeBiden Latino Leadership Committee w/ @AlexPadilla4CA, @HildaSolis, @RepEscobar & @RubenGallego. Four months until we get VP Biden elected POTUS”.

Garcia endorsed Biden for President in January of this year after the original presidential candidate he endorsed, Kamala Harris, dropped out of the race.

The endorsement came conveniently on the same day that Biden came to Long Beach for a private tour of the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project in Long Beach before attending an evening fundraiser in Irvine.

The other Californians on the committee revealed Friday are Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Los Angeles, along with Secretary of State Alex Padilla and state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger.

Solis, who was U.S. Secretary of Labor from 2009-13 under the Barack Obama administration, will work with co-chair Ken Salazar of Colorado, who was Obama’s interior secretary from 2009-13.

“As the nation falls further into unrest, unemployment soars, and COVID-19 cases spike, we need a leader at the helm who has the experience, moral fortitude, and compassion to not only guide this nation out of this crisis, but help the country heal,” Solis said.

“With the Latino community being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 both economically and health-wise, it will be critical to have an ally in the White House. That ally is Joe Biden, and I’m honored to be leading the charge in mobilizing my Latino brothers and sisters to ensure that Donald Trump is a one-term president.”

Biden stated, “I am honored to have such a strong group of elected leaders on this committee — many who I have known for a very long time — that embody the diversity of the Latino community and I know that their insights will prove invaluable in supporting my campaign’s Latino outreach efforts across the United States.”

“And with my good friends Hilda and Ken leading the charge, I know that the committee will ensure that Latinos have a voice on my campaign.”