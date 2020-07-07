LBPD asks for public’s help in locating missing Christopher James Timmons

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 21-year-old critical missing person Christopher James Timmons, who was last seen on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Christopher James Timmons has been declared a critical missing person by the Long Beach Police Department. The 21-year-old was last seen on Sunday, July 5 at around 10:30 p.m. at St. Mary Medical Center, located in the 1000 block of Linden Avenue, according to a LBPD press release.

LBPD is asking for the public’s help in finding Timmons who has medical conditions and requires daily medications. Timmons is also at risk of becoming disoriented.

LBPD description of Timmons:

Age: 21

Gender: Male

Race: White

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 250 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Dark blue hoodie, light brown shorts, black flip-flops

Scars/Marks: “LB” on left hand, scar – three white dots on left calf

Visible Dental Work: None

Medical Alerts: Suffers from medical condition(s) and may become disoriented

Those who have information about Timmons should call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.