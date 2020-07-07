LBPD asks for public’s help in locating missing Christopher James Timmons
Christopher James Timmons has been declared a critical missing person by the Long Beach Police Department. The 21-year-old was last seen on Sunday, July 5 at around 10:30 p.m. at St. Mary Medical Center, located in the 1000 block of Linden Avenue, according to a LBPD press release.
LBPD is asking for the public’s help in finding Timmons who has medical conditions and requires daily medications. Timmons is also at risk of becoming disoriented.
LBPD description of Timmons:
Age: 21
Gender: Male
Race: White
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 250 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Clothing: Dark blue hoodie, light brown shorts, black flip-flops
Scars/Marks: “LB” on left hand, scar – three white dots on left calf
Visible Dental Work: None
Medical Alerts: Suffers from medical condition(s) and may become disoriented
Those who have information about Timmons should call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.