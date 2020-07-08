LB MemorialCare to begin mentoring surgeons on robotic-assisted surgery techniques

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is one of three Southern California hospitals to be named a case observation site.

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been named as a Mentor Case Observation Site for robotic-assisted thoracic surgery using the da Vinci Xi Surgical System by Intuitive Surgical, it was announced in a press release on Tuesday, June 7.

For MemorialCare to be designated as a case observation site, it means that Long Beach Medical Center has an expert surgeon, Amir Abolhoda M.D., to mentor and instruct other surgeons on robotic-assisted surgery techniques.

“I’ve developed a comfort with the da Vinci Xi Surgical System where I can do everything I previously did with open surgery, but now using a robotic technique,” Dr. Abolhoda said. “Care is not compromised by using this innovative technology, but rather it’s improved! Patients receive the exact same surgery, but with a less invasive approach, resulting in a faster recovery, less scarring, and a shorter hospital stay.”

For Long Beach Medical Center, having the latest technologies, like the da Vinci Surgical System and associating with the best doctors allows it to provide the latest surgical treatment options. According to the press release from the Medical Center, all surgeons using the da Vinci are credentialed through a “rigorous training process.” Additionally, the surgical support teams are “specialty trained” in the management of robotic procedures.

“The da Vinci Xi Surgical Team gives me a 3D visualization of the operating field with more precision and better optics,” Dr. Abolhoda said. “The surgical instruments give me more freedom of movement than open surgery and I can get into spaces that are often difficult to reach when using your hands.”

In order to learn the newest robotic-assisted surgery techniques from Dr. Abolhoda, as a Mentor Case Observation Site, Long Beach Medical Center will welcome three to four surgeons each year, the press release stated.

Surgical approaches, intraoperative applications, discussion of patient pathology and post-operative patient management are all included in the mentoring. One of a kind techniques and step by step demonstrations on the system will be taught by Dr. Abolhada to aid surgeons to develop skills during surgery.

“I am honored to have been chosen to mentor surgeons in robotic-assisted surgery techniques,” Dr. Abolhada said. “My primary focus is to show my colleagues how robotic-assisted surgery can not only help them during surgery but more importantly assist their patients in getting better faster.”