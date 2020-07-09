Aquarium of the Pacific announces $12 discounted admission for outdoor exhibits

The Aquarium of the Pacific announced discounted admission to visit its outdoor exhibits with safety protocols in place, according to a press release from the Aquarium.

According to the press release, admission for the Aquarium’s outdoor areas will be $12 per person (adult, senior and child) with advance reservations. Admission is free to children under age three and Aquarium members. All require advanced reservations.

This offer is available now through Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

“Whether you are planning a staycation or looking to unwind watching fish or playful penguins and sea lions, the Aquarium is an affordable option, […]” the press release stated. “You can feed colorful lorikeet birds and safely touch sharks, rays, and even moon jellies in its outdoor exhibits.”

Among the outdoor attractions is The Aquarium’s Harbor Terrace includes ocean views where visitors can see an exhibit with archerfish that are able to shoot water out of their mouths while another exhibit features mudskippers, fish that are able to live out of water, the press release states. Also included is the Moon Jelly Touch tank, which is also on the Harbor Terrace. Visitors can also feed “colorful Australian bird species” at the Lorikeet Forest aviary. Upon exiting the aviary, visitors will learn about fresh water’s importance and what can be done to conserve it in the Our Water Future exhibit. At the Southern California Steelhead Story exhibit, visitors can see and learn about a local fish that is able to change its body in order to live in freshwater rivers and the ocean.

Over at Shark Lagoon’s main habitat, visitors can see large sharks and rays and are allowed to touch tropical species of sharks and rays in the two touch pools. At the Molina Animal Care Center, visitors will learn how the Aquarium cares for its animals.

“On the second floor outdoors, you will find the Seals and Sea Lions Habitat, the press release said. “The upper floor is home to the June Keyes Penguin Habitat, the Ray Touchpool with bat rays and shovelnose guitarfish, and the Shorebird Sanctuary featuring local wetlands species, including fish and rescued birds.”

Some food service is available, and the Aquarium’s outdoor gift store is open, while indoor areas are temporarily closed, the press release stated.

“Safety is the nonprofit Aquarium of the Pacific’s top priority,” the release said. “The Aquarium is limiting the number of visitors, requiring advanced timed reservations, managing traffic flow to ensure social distancing, requiring face coverings for everyone age 2 and older and temperature checks for everyone, providing numerous hand-sanitizing stations, sanitizing surfaces constantly, and much more. For complete details, you can visit the Aquarium’s safety page.”