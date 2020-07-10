Long+Beach+Airport+will+begin+to+allocate+flight+slots+to+fill+void+left+by+JetBlue

As JetBlue prepares to cease operations at Long Beach Airport (LGB) in October 2020, LGB officials have announced that it will begin allocating the newly opened flight slots to other airlines.

The process will be done through by distributing the slots through an established waitlist, that already lists three major airline.

“We have a waiting list at Long Beach Airport with multiple air carriers, and demand remains strong,” said Mayor Robert Garcia in a press release. “Once air travel recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, we look forward to a strong recovery.”

With the departure of JetBlue, the airport now has 17 available flight slots out 53 total available times.

LGB offers 41 permanent flight slots and 12 supplemental flight slots, which are subject to an annual evaluation of the airport’s noise.

“Our passengers cherish the boutique travel experience we offer, with ample outdoor space and an easygoing atmosphere,” said Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry. “We are well-positioned to continue as an airport of choice for Southern California and we look forward to hearing from air carriers about their interest in our available flight slots.”

As of now Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Delta Airline are on the waitlist in that order. The airport will distribute one flight slot to each of these airlines, and any others who sign up, in that order until all spots are gone.

The airport has 30 days to allocate a flight slot once it becomes available.